Last updated on

Manu Ma'u scored twice and was sinbinned on an eventful night for the Dragons

Betfred Super League Wigan (2) 10 Tries: Smith Goals: Smith 3 Catalans (12) 18 Tries: Ma'u 2, Romano Goals: Keighran 3

Unbeaten Catalans Dragons ended a 15-game winless run on their travels against Wigan Warriors, with Manu Ma'u scoring twice in an attritional game.

Steve McNamara's side led from the fifth minute when Ma'u ploughed over, and Arthur Romano's try extended the lead, finishing off a slick move.

Harry Smith kicked two Wigan points before half-time, and added a try and two more after the break.

Ma'u second try took the game away from Wigan and secured a fourth Dragons win.

More to follow.

Wigan: Field; French, King, Wardle, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Cooper, Isa, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Havard, Ellis, Mago, Pearce-Paul [Byrne]

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Laguerre, Johnstone; May, Keighran; McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Seguier, Ma'u, Garcia

Interchanges: Goudemand, Chan, Dezaria, Tison [Scimone]

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.