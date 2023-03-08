Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wales won the Women's Rugby League European Championship B in Dublin last October

Wales will face the Netherlands, Greece and Turkey in qualifying for the 2025 Women's Rugby League World Cup.

Wales will host the Dutch in September 2023 before travelling to Greece in October.

A trip to Turkey in May 2024 will complete the qualifying campaign, with Wales having never previously faced any of their opponents at this level.

The games are part of the inaugural European Women's World Cup Qualifying competition.

There are two groups of four, with the top sides in each group reaching the World Cup alongside automatic European qualifiers England and France.

Dates, kick-off times and venues for each of Wales' games are to be confirmed.