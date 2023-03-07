Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kane Linnett has 30 tries in 85 games for Rovers since swapping NRL for Super League in 2019

Back-rower Kane Linnett has avoided a more serious knee injury following Friday's Super League defeat by Leigh but will still miss about four weeks, says Hull KR head coach Willie Peters.

There were fears that the 34-year-old could have injured an anterior cruciate ligament when he came off the field.

However, scans have uncovered a medial ligament injury, which has a much shorter recovery time.

"Kane's got some ligament damage," Peters told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Hopefully we can get him back sooner. It's around his medial so it wasn't the other one, the ACL, which is a season-ending injury.

"There's a little bit of damage there. And it's just rehab needed."

Having missed chunks of last season with a troublesome bicep injury, the former Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys player now faces another lay-off for Rovers in 2023.

His combination with Shaun Kenny-Dowall on the left side has been a useful supply line, with Scotland international Linnett offering a try and an assist and the New Zealand centre contributing four tries and two assists down that side.

"Kane's at the back end of his career so we'll manage him as best we can," Peters added.

"But he's a professional so there's no doubt in the world he'll want to get back in sooner or later."