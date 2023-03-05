Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coach Lee Radford has left Super League club Castleford Tigers by "mutual agreement" after starting the season with three successive defeats.

The 43-year-old was appointed in 2021 to succeed Daryl Powell and just missed out on the play-offs in his first season, finishing seventh.

Early season losses to Hull, St Helens and Wigan have led to his departure.

Radford's exit means assistant Andy Last will take interim charge of Friday's visit to Huddersfield Giants.

"With the club and myself heading in different directions, I think making this early call will be the correct one," Radford said in a statement. external-link

"Hopefully, it can kick-start their season, starting this Friday away at Huddersfield."

More to follow.