Josh Charnley has now scored three tries in his first three Super League games for Leigh

Betfred Super League Hull KR (19) 25 Tries: Kenny-Dowall, Lewis, Batchelor, Abdull Goals: Dagger 4 Drop goal: Abdull Leigh (12) 30 Tries: Amone, Briscoe 2, Charnley 2 Goals: Reynolds 5

Josh Charnley scored a dramatic 78th minute try to secure a thrilling first win of the Super League season for Leigh Leopards.

Leigh had never been ahead at any stage in the match until winger Charnley dived over to end Hull KR's 100% start.

The Robins grabbed four tries through Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Mikey Lewis, James Batchelor and Jordan Abdull.

But two scores from Tom Briscoe and others from Tom Amone and Charnley kept it tight until Charnley won the game.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Dagger; Ryan, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Sue, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Parcell, King, Halton, Luckley.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Shorrocks, O'Donnell, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Seumanufagai, Chamberlain, Ipape.

Referee: Liam Moore.