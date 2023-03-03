Liam Marshall followed his four-try haul against Wakefield with a hat-trick in Wigan Warriors' win against Castleford

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) 0 Wigan (6) 36 Tries: Marshall 3, Havard, King, Field Goals: Smith 6

Liam Marshall scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors swept aside scoreless Castleford Tigers for a second Super League win of the season.

The visitors led when Marshall touched down from Jai Field's pass, before Ethan Havard extended their lead.

Marshall scored his second following a 70-metre run-in while Toby King weaved over for another Wigan score.

Field added to a late Wigan flurry of tries before Marshall completed his hat-trick with a dive to the corner.

Wigan came into the match off the back of hammering Wakefield 60-0, a match where they scored 34 first-half points, but they were made to work in the first period against Cas.

Marshall, who touched down four times in their win seven days previously, crossed for the only try of the first half, which came after he latched onto Field's pass to touch down on the left.

The Cherry and Whites' second try came after confusion when they kicked on the turnover, with Gareth Widdop fumbling the ball, allowing Havard to ground the ball to score.

The pick of the visitors' tries came courtesy of another Widdop error, as Marshall intercepted his pass before running to the line from deep inside the Castleford half to score his 102nd try for the club.

King's late score, followed by Field's run-in and Marshall's final try, rounded out a comfortable victory for the visitors, while Cas' losing run in 2023 extended to three games.

Castleford Tigers coach Lee Radford told BBC Radio Leeds:

"In the first half we were pleased with where we were and the arm wrestle we were in. We had a couple of opportunities we probably should have taken.

"They're a very good side at sticking in the ground and you've got to stick with them. We made a couple of errors which absolutely killed us.

"Ironically we played St Helens last week who are the ultimate arm wrestle team and now we've played the second ultimate arm wrestle team. Huddersfield are the third and we play them next week."

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm made up with the lads' effort - it's what we needed. We've obviously not been where we need to be away from home for some time and the lads did what they needed to put that right.

"It was a typical visit to Castleford, it was quite stop-start, things didn't go out way in the first half, but our effort to defend our line in the first half paid off.

"With the attacking threat they've got and the amount you have to do defending your own goal line, I think it's the most pleasing performance for quite a while for us."

Castleford: Evalds; Eden, Fonua, Broadbent, Faraimo; Widdop, Miller; Vete, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Massey, Milner, Matagi, Watts.

Wigan: Field; French, King, Wardle, Marshall; Cust, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Cooper, Isa, Farrell, Smithies.

Interchanges: Havard, Ellis, Mago, Pearce-Paul.

Referee: Tom Grant