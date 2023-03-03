Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans ran in six converted tries in Perpignan to hammer Tony Smith's Hull

Betfred Super League Catalans (14) 38 Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Keighran, Garcia Goals: Keighran 7 Hull FC (0) 6 Try: Savelio Goal: Clifford

Catalans Dragons kept up their 100% record this season as they comfortably disposed of Hull FC in Perpignan.

Catalans led 14-0 at the break after tries by winger Tom Johnstone, his fifth of the season, and Paul Seguier, both converted by Adam Keighran, who also added a penalty.

They then added four more after the break from Mickael Goudemand, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Keighran and Ben Garcia.

Hull at least registered points with Andre Savelio's late consolation try.

More to follow.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; May, Rouge; Garcia, Seguier, McMeeken, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete.

Interchanges: Goudemand, Chan, Taukeiaho, Dezaria.

Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Evans, Dwyer, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Brown, Lovodua, Sao, Savelio.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths