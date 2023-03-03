Super League: Catalans Dragons 38-6 Hull FC - Dracs make it three wins from three
|Betfred Super League
|Catalans (14) 38
|Tries: Johnstone, Seguier, Goudemand, Taukeiaho, Keighran, Garcia Goals: Keighran 7
|Hull FC (0) 6
|Try: Savelio Goal: Clifford
Catalans Dragons kept up their 100% record this season as they comfortably disposed of Hull FC in Perpignan.
Catalans led 14-0 at the break after tries by winger Tom Johnstone, his fifth of the season, and Paul Seguier, both converted by Adam Keighran, who also added a penalty.
They then added four more after the break from Mickael Goudemand, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Keighran and Ben Garcia.
Hull at least registered points with Andre Savelio's late consolation try.
Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Keighran, Romano, Johnstone; May, Rouge; Garcia, Seguier, McMeeken, Bousquet, McIlorum, Navarrete.
Interchanges: Goudemand, Chan, Taukeiaho, Dezaria.
Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Evans, Dwyer, Satae, Griffin, Lane, Fash.
Interchanges: Brown, Lovodua, Sao, Savelio.
Referee: Marcus Griffiths