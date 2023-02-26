Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

No Challenge Cup game had ever been played in Cornwall in the 127-year history of the competition

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott said his side will build on their Challenge Cup loss to Rochdale Mayfield.

Two late tries moved Cornwall within two points of their opponents before they conceded with two minutes to go.

"Our game management at times was non-existent if I'm being honest, and I'll be honest with them on Tuesday," Abbott told BBC Sport after the loss.

"We'll build on it and we'll go through processes and things that we do.

"It's such a simple game, it's territory and possession, its just made difficult by another 13 blokes trying to bash you.

"We know we can play. In glimpses last week, this week and in pre-season games we showed what we can do, it's just putting that together in longer patches for a game."

Cornwall lost their opening League One game 40-6 at Midlands Hurricanes and won just once in their debut season last year

But Abbott said Cornwall does have a future and he is confident that it will grow.

"The club's here to stay, it's not going anywhere," he said.

"It's building a club that's sustainable. It's quite easy to go out and chuck loads of money up north and ferry lads down.

"I don't know how long that's sustainable for and I don't know where we go with that.

"Without a squad that's based together, that trains together and plays together it's a struggle.

"But it's here to stay, and it's a stepping stone. We'll be in the Challenge Cup again next year, the year after that and years to come - this is just the first part of it."