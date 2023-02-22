Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kallum Watkins was made Salford's captain for the 2023 season

England international and team captain Kallum Watkins has signed a new three-year contract with Salford Red Devils.

The 31-year-old joined his boyhood club in 2020 after a move to Toronto fell through with their demise, and has scored 16 tries in 37 games.

Since his arrival, Salford reached the Challenge Cup final in 2020, and were within 80 minutes of a Grand Final last season under current boss Paul Rowley.

"We have a great group here," Watkins said.

"And I love the support from the fans. I want to help bring success to this club and create even more memories."

After six Grand Final wins at Leeds, Watkins left the Rhinos for the National Rugby League with Gold Coast Titans, but injury spoiled his time there.

Since returning to Super League he has not only developed a new position in the back row but also forced his way back into the England reckoning during the recent World Cup.

"He's a wonderful example of what an elite athlete should be on and off the field," Rowley said.

"He epitomises everything our club is about, and honesty, hard work and selflessness are the foundations to everything he does."