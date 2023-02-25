Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Johnstone has now scored four tries in two games for Catalans Dragons this season

Betfred Super League Catalans (8) 14 Tries: Johnstone, Goudemand Goals: Mourgue 3 Leigh (0) 6 Tries: Wardle Goals: Reynolds

Catalans Dragons edged out Leigh Leopards to earn a second win from two Super League Games.

Tom Johnstone crossed just before the break to give the hosts an eight-point lead at half-time.

Joe Wardle got Leigh in it after the restart but Mickael Goudemand padded out Les Dracs' lead on 66 minutes.

Leigh kept the pressure on as they sought a late comeback, but Catalans held on to consign the Leopards to their second successive defeat.

The French side began their 2023 campaign with victory over Wakefield, with Johnstone scoring a hat-trick of tries against his former club.

He picked up where he left off as he opened the scoring against the Leopards, running in at the corner at the end of what had been a tight opening half at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Wardle gave the Dragons plenty to think about when he worked onto Lachlan Lam's kick to goal and touched down to bring them within two points of the hosts.

But Goudemand extended Catalans' cushion as they took advantage of a set restart to cross for their second as time wound down.

Catalans: Mourgue; Johnstone, Keighran, Laguerre, Davies; Tomkins, Rouge; Garcia, Goudemand, Seguier, Navarrete, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Chan, Romano, Dezaria, Scimone, Zenon.

Leigh: O'Brien; Briscoe, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; Reynolds, Lam; Amone, Smith, Mulhern, Wardle, Hughes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, O'Donnell, Seumanufagai, Davis, Chamberlain.

Referee: T. Grant.