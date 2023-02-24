Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds old boy Liam Sutcliffe scored on his first return to Headingley

Betfred Super League Leeds (6) 18 Tries: Smith, Leeming, Fusitu'a Goals: Martin 3 Hull FC (10) 22 Tries: Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor Goals: Clifford 3

Tony Smith's Hull FC made it two Super League wins out of two as they hung on to beat Leeds on the former Rhinos coach's return to Headingley.

But for his nephew Rohan Smith, it is now two consecutive defeats to start the season for the beaten 2022 Grand Finalists, as they were outscored four tries to three on home ground.

Cameron Scott and Leeds old boy Liam Sutcliffe got Hull's first-half tries.

Adam Swift then crossed after the break and Scott Taylor's late try won it.

Leeds twice led, after Cameron Smith's first-half try, and then again after two more converted efforts from Kruise Leeming and David Fusitu'a.

The Rhinos also began last season badly with three consecutive league defeats before recovering well, as they so often do, to reach the Grand Final.

This season again began badly too eight days ago, with their opening night 42-10 hammering at Warrington. But this was an awful lot better show from the hosts, who would have won but for passing up several key second-half scoring chances, as well as being on the wrong side of a few bad bounces.

This was the first meeting between Rohan Smith's Leeds and uncle Tony's Hull at Headingley

The game got off to a bad start for Leeds with an early Hull try after Jake Clifford's delayed pass freed Scott to score in the right corner.But Clifford's kick was missed and, when poor Hull defending allowed Smith to snake an arm over the line to equalise, Rhyse Martin's conversion gave the hosts a 6-4 lead.But former Leeds centre Sutcliffe, on his first return, went over in the left corner, improved by Clifford.

The visitors were denied another when Kane Evans spilled the ball over the line but Hull built on their 10-6 interval lead with an early second-half score, a move that went almost the whole length of the field after Blake Austin's attempted 40/20 had cruelly failed to find touch.

Forward Jordan Lane made the key break, running 50 yards before feeding Swift to cross for his third try of the season.

But Leeds got back within touch when Leeming bulldozed his way over, with Martin kicking the two.

And the Rhinos were back in front with 10 minutes left when Fusitu'a went over close to the right corner - and Martin kicked the goal for an 18-16 lead.

But, with five minutes left, Taylor wriggled his way over to touch down to the right of the posts - and Clifford added the extras.

Leeds: Myler; Fusitu'a, Macdonald, Handley, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, Leeming, Tetevano, Gannon, Martin, C Smith.

Interchanges: Lisone, Sangare, O'Connor, Donaldson.

Hull: Hoy; Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Taylor, Dwyer, Fash, Lane, Griffin, Lovodua.

Interchanges: Cator, Evans, Houghton, Satae, Brown.

Referee: Jack Smith.