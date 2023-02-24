Peter Mata'utia opened the scoring for Warrington Wolves with his first try of the season

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (0) 16 Tries: Greenwood, Pryce, Naiqama Goals: Pryce 2 Warrington (8) 26 Tries: Mata'utia, Harrison, Ashton 2 Goals: Ratchford 5

Warrington Wolves held off a late Huddersfield Giants resurgence to make it two Super League wins in a row.

Peter Mata'utia sent the Wire ahead with the only try of the first half.

James Harrison padded out Warrington's lead after the break but Joe Greenwood crossed to put the hosts on the board.

Matty Ashton went in to put Warrington further in front and touched down again just six minutes later, but Will Pryce and a debut try from Kevin Naiqama gave the Wire plenty to think about.

The visitors took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Mata'utia was sent in courtesy of George Williams' fine kick towards goal.

Mata'utia's score was the pick of a quiet first half, with Stefan Ratchford's penalty giving them an eight-point cushion at the break as an unchanged Huddersfield side struggled to get going.

Harrison's score had sent the visitors further ahead but the Giants finally touched down following some good work from Nathan Peats, whose short pass to Greenwood sent him through.

Warrington were unperturbed by Greenwood's score however, with Ashton scoring two quickfire tries in sensational fashion.

His first came courtesy of a crashing run down the wing to touch down while his second came as he raced in following an interception, but Pryce and former St Helens centre Naiqama, who touched down for his first try since returning to Super League, ensured Warrington did not have it all their way.

The Wire have now won both of their matches this season and scored 11 tries in the process.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, opened their 2023 campaign with a defeat, having not been in action during the first weekend as they were scheduled to face St Helens - who were in Australia playing in the World Club Challenge.

Huddersfield: Lolohea; McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Cudjoe; Pryce, Fages; Hill, Peats, Wilson, McQueen, Jones, Yates.

Interchanges: Trout, Golding, English, Greenwood, Bibby.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, D Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Holroyd, Harrison.

Interchanges: Kasiano, Walker, Bullock, Minikin, Whitehead.

Referee: Chris Kendall.