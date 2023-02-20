Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Burgess was a prolific scorer last season, grabbing 16 tries in 21 games for Salford

Winger Joe Burgess has signed a new three-year deal with Salford Red Devils to run to the end of the 2025 season.

The ex-Wigan, Sydney Roosters and South Sydney flier, 28, played a key role in Salford's play-off challenge last season, with 16 tries in 21 games.

Burgess' combination with centre Tim Lafai has also been a prominent factor, taking his career tally to 127 tries in 161 club and country appearances.

"He is an experienced competitor," boss Paul Rowley said.

"His fingerprints are on many of our special moments - and the group and I look forward to him being a part of many more."

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: "He is an excellent and valued member of the dressing room, and his performances in a Salford shirt over his time here has been fantastic to see."