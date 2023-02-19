Cornwall suffer 40-6 Midlands Hurricanes loss in League One opener
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Cornwall began their League One campaign with a disappointing 40-6 loss at Midlands Hurricanes.
The Choughs conceded six tries in the first half as Elliot Wallis scored twice while Macauley Hallett, Bradley Martin, Dom Flanagan and Elliott Windley crossed for a 36-0 lead.
But Cornwall improved in a second half that remained scoreless until Wallis was sent off with 11 minutes left.
Nick Slaney went over for Cornwall before Matty Welham pulled a try back.
Cornwall will go on to prepare for the first-ever Challenge Cup game to be held in the county next week when they host Rochdale Mayfield at Penryn in the second round.