Danny Houghton's score at the start of the second half proved to be crucial

Betfred Super League Hull FC (26) 32 Tries: McIntosh 2, Sutcliffe, Swift 2, Houghton Goals: Clifford 4 Castleford (6) 30 Tries: Faraimo 2, Edwards, Miller, Mamo Goals: Widdop 5

Castleford Tigers came up just short as they looked to mount a stunning second-half Super League comeback at Hull FC.

Darnell McIntosh's double and a debut try for Liam Sutcliffe meant the home side race into a 16-0 lead early on.

Bureta Faraimo got the visitors on the scoreboard but Adam Swift then crossed twice to make it 26-6 at the break.

Danny Houghton added to Hull's lead before Kenny Edwards, Jacob Miller, Faraimo and Jake Mamo went over as Cas nearly came back from 26 points down.

The game came down to the final set of the match and Sutcliffe, who moved to Hull from Leeds in the close-season, came up with a vital tackle as the hosts hung on.

Victory for Hull gave Tony Smith the two points in his first game in charge, after he replaced compatriot Brett Hodgson as coach in September.

The Tigers finished four points and two places above the Black and Whites in seventh in 2022 and their former Hull coach Lee Radford will be pleased with how his side recovered from a dreadful opening 40 minutes.

The home side were 16-0 up after 16 minutes and looked to have the game sewn up when Houghton made it 32-6 six minutes after the break.

However, three tries in eight minutes after the hour mark brought Cas right back into the game and Mamo's fine individual score set up a grandstand finish.

Smith takes his men to one of his former sides Leeds on Friday, while Castleford will host World Club champions St Helens, after their superb victory over Penrith in Sydney, next Sunday.

Hull FC: Hoy, Swift, Sutcliffe, Scott, McIntosh, Clifford, McNamara, Satae, Dwyer, Taylor, Lane, Josh Griffin, Fash.

Interchanges: Houghton, Lovodua, Cator, Evans.

Castleford: Evalds, Faraimo, Fonua, Turner, Mamo, Widdop, Miller, Watts, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Lawler, George Griffin, Broadbent, Matagi.

Referee: M. Griffiths.