Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Brierley scored Salford's third try against Leigh to wrap up the win against his former club

Betfred Super League Leigh (4) 10 Tries: Charnley, Penalty Goals: Hardaker Salford (12) 20 Tries: Watkins, Ackers, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 4

Salford Red Devils claimed a hard-fought derby win to spoil Leigh Leopards' big night on their Super League return.

Last season's Championship winners, who rebranded from Centurions to Leopards, led through a Josh Charnley try.

But scores from Salford captain Kallum Watkins, Andy Ackers and Ryan Brierley turned the game in their favour.

A penalty try gave Leigh a lifeline but last season's play-off semi-finalists hung on to open 2023 with victory.

This season is Leigh's fourth crack at Super League but on each of the three previous campaigns, they have only lasted one season, most recently in 2021.

Owner Derek Beaumont is determined to see them become an established Super League club, however, which is why he changed the club's moniker and gave the green light for a host of new players to join them.

Beaumont wore a leopard-print jacket for the occasion, while there were fireworks, dancers and live music from indie pop band Scouting for Girls to add a sense of occasion for a crowd of 8,389.

And the majority of those were celebrating as they struck first after a tight opening quarter.

Scrum-half Lachlan Lam, son of Leopards coach Adrian, sent a looping pass out to Charnley and the veteran wing, the third highest try-scorer in Super League history, did the rest as he touched down in the corner.

But Salford won nine of their last 12 regular Super League games in 2022 to claim a top-six finish and they showed that quality to turn the match in their favour.

Brodie Croft was awarded the prestigious Man of Steel award last year and he has been handed a new contract until 2030 to underline their ambitions.

The Australian half-back showed his class as he attacked the line and his short pass to Watkins saw the captain power over.

Then England hooker Ackers touched down with one of his trademark runs from dummy half and was able to dive under the posts.

It looked like the game was over early in the second period when more magic from Croft did the damage as he spotted a few yards of space and had Brierley in support as the full-back, who scored 154 tries in 156 games for Leigh, applied the finish.

But a yellow card for visiting scrum-half Marc Sneyd allowed the home side to claw their way back into things as, with a man less, Watkins conceded a penalty try for a deliberate obstruction on Jack Hughes.

Leigh could not build any further momentum, however, and Sneyd added two points with the final kick of the match to secure Salford's first ever win at the Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh: Hardaker; Briscoe, Chamberlain, Leutele, Charnley; O'Brien, Lam; Amone, Davis, Mulhern, Wardle, Holmes, Asiata.

Interchanges: Nakubuwai, Hughes, O'Donnell, Ipape, Reynolds.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington.

Interchanges: Gerrard, Ormondroyd, Atkin, Wright.

Referee: J. Smith.