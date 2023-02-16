Josh Thewlis scored Warrington's third try in their victory over Leeds

Betfred Super League Warrington (30) 42 Tries: Dufty, Clark, Thewlis, Walker, Kasiano, Harrison, Minikin Goals: Ratchford 7 Leeds (0) 10 Tries: Olpherts, Sangare Goal: Martin

Warrington made an impressive start to the new Super League season with a convincing 42-10 win over last year's losing Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos.

Wolves, who finished second from bottom in a miserable 2022, ran in five first-half tries and led 30-0 at the break.

Matt Dufty gave them an early lead, and he was followed in by Daryl Clark, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker and Sam Kasiano.

James Harrison and Greg Minikin added further Wolves tries, with Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare replying.

Warrington only won nine of their 27 games last season in a hugely disappointing first season under Daryl Powell.

And, even without one of their big pre-season signings in Australia forward Josh McGuire, who was starting his seven-match ban for "unacceptable language" relating to disability in a pre-season game, some of their other new arrivals provided plenty of evidence that they should be more competitive in 2023.

Paul Vaughan and Harrison got through a mountain of work in the forwards, Kasiano displayed his power and Josh Drinkwater provided an extra cutting edge alongside George Williams at half-back.

Warrington dominated the first half from the moment Williams cut Leeds' defence open with a no-look pass to Ben Currie, who ran through and offloaded for Dufty to score in only the fourth minute.

Daryl Clark sniped in from dummy half for their second try and then set up the third for Josh Thewlis to dive over in the right corner with a fine long pass to Peter Mata'utia.

Danny Walker scored their fourth when he raced on to his own kick after Leeds full-back Richie Myler slipped over in attempting to take the bouncing ball, before Kasiano claimed a neat Williams chip to power over.

Two new Leeds signings, Olpherts and Sangare, started and completed the scoring in the second half as they both raced in to give the Rhinos some consolation.

But Warrington were always in control and scored twice more themselves as first Harrison and then Minikin both powered through a tired-looking Leeds defence.

And on a promising first night of the season for the Wolves, there were two milestones for talisman Stefan Ratchford who, on his 300th appearance for the club, kicked seven goals to pass 500 in total for Warrington in the process.

Post-match reaction

Warrington's Stefan Ratchford told BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra:

"It was a great start to the year. Looking back on the disappointment of last year, it was something we mentioned at the start of pre-season that we wanted to put that behind us as quickly as possible.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game but we came out fighting and it's a great way to start the year.

"Last year we were scoring more than enough points to win games but conceding too many. One thing we wanted to get right was our defence.

"We know this side can score points but we have got to have the right attitude defensively and I thought we showed that tonight.

"When Leeds went in for their second try you could see the disappointment on the boys' faces. Defence means a lot to us this year and it's something we've put a big focus on."

On his personal milestones: "Getting to 300 appearances for Warrington is massive. I didn't realise it was that many until we had a meeting at the start of the week and Powelly [Daryl Powell] put it up on the board that it was my 300th Warrington game, so it was a special moment tonight.

"Someone also mentioned before the game that if I kicked six goals I would get to 500, which only a few people have done before. It's a very proud night and the boys have looked after me, coming away with a victory."

Warrington half-back George Williams told BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra:

"We're happy with that. In round one you've just got to win but that first half was probably better than we thought.

"We were 100% with the ball and when you complete that's what happens.

"Last year we didn't defend very well and I think you probably saw an improvement tonight, we defended better and we made Leeds, who are a great attacking side, look average. That was down to our defence.

"[Forwards] Paul Vaughan and James Harrison down the middle were fantastic and did big minutes. They dug really deep and laid the platform for us."

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.

Interchanges: Kasiano, Walker, Bullock, Minikin.

Leeds: Myler; Roberts, Fusitu'a, Handley, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, Leeming, Lisone, Gannon, Martin, Tetevano.

Interchanges: Donaldson, O'Connor, Sangare, Smith.

Referee: L. Moore.