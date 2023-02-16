Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Thewlis scored Warrington's third try in their victory over Leeds

Betfred Super League Warrington (30) 42 Tries: Dufty, Clark, Thewlis, Walker, Kasiano, Harrison, Minikin Goals: Ratchford 7 Leeds (0) 10 Tries: Olpherts, Sangare Goals: Martin

Warrington made an impressive start to the new Super League season with a convincing 42-10 win over last year's losing Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos.

Wolves, who finished second from bottom in a miserable 2022, ran in five first-half tries and led 30-0 at the break.

Matt Dufty gave them an early lead, and he was followed in by Daryl Clark, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker and Sam Kasiano.

James Harrison and Greg Minikin added further Wolves tries, with Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare replying.

More to follow.

Warrington: Dufty; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Drinkwater; Mikaele, Clark, Vaughan, Currie, Nicholson, Harrison.

Interchanges: Kasiano, Walker, Bullock, Minikin.

Leeds: Myler; Roberts, Fusitu'a, Handley, Olpherts; Austin, Sezer; Holroyd, Leeming, Lisone, Gannon, Martin, Tetevano.

Interchanges: Donaldson, O'Connor, Sangare, Smith.

Referee: L. Moore.