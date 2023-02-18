Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens celebrate Konrad Hurrell's try against Penrith Panthers

World Club Challenge Penrith Panthers (0) 12 Tries: Tago, To'o Goals: Cleary 2 St Helens (10) 13 Tries: Welsby, Hurrell Goals: Makinson, Percival Drop-goal: Dodd

St Helens upset National Rugby League champions Penrith to become the first Super League side to win the World Club Challenge in Australia since 1994.

Lewis Dodd kicked the winning drop-goal in golden-point extra time after the Panthers fought back from 12-0 down.

Super League champions Saints led 10-0 at the break thanks to Jack Welsby's try and a second from Konrad Hurrell.

Mark Percival added a penalty but Penrith hit back to level through Izack Tago and Brian To'o's last-gasp score.

More to follow.

Penrith Panthers: Crichton; May, Tago, Turuva, To'o; Luai, Cleary; Leota, Kenny, Fisher-Harris, Garner, Hosking, Yeo.

Interchanges: Cogger, Eisenhuth, Leniu, Salmon, Smith.

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paasi, Wingfield, Bell.