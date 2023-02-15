Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Batchelor has become an integral part of the St Helens side and was an England call-up last autumn

England back-rower Joe Batchelor has been ruled out of St Helens' World Club Challenge fixture against NRL champions Penrith Panthers and will also miss the start of the Super League campaign.

The 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury against St George Illawarra and is likely to require surgery.

Batchelor, who joined Saints from York in 2019, broke into the first team in 2021 and has been a regular since.

"It's a huge blow for Joe personally," said boss Paul Wellens.

"People have seen the influence he has had on the team, and the progress he has made as a player has been significant."

His form for Saints, which included 12 tries in 29 games en route to a fourth title in a row, led to his England selection at the 2021 World Cup, where he capped his full debut with a try against Greece.

Batchelor will undergo further scans to determine his length of his absence, but he will certainly miss Saints' first Super League game of the season, at Castleford on Sunday, 26 February.