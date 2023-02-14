Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh McGuire won the 2017 World Cup with Australia and has also played Tests for Samoa

Warrington Wolves' Josh McGuire has been handed a seven-match ban by the Rugby Football League.

The 32-year-old forward was found guilty of the grade F charge of using "unacceptable language (disability discrimination)" in the pre-season match against Leigh on 4 February.

McGuire, who was dismissed during the match, will also be fined £1,000 and required to take mandatory education.

Leigh's Tom Amone was found not guilty of the same charge.

McGuire, who joined the Wire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons for 2023, will not be available for selection until the Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons on 8 April.

Warrington open their campaign against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday.