They have already won the big prize for the last four years, so it would be madness not to insert St Helens as clear favourites to lift the Super League title again in 2023.

But this could be one of the tightest run title races for some time, with a number of clubs jockeying for position for a place in next autumn's Grand Final.

The new season starts on Thursday with Warrington Wolves hosting Leeds Rhinos, but which teams are the likeliest candidates to snatch St Helens' crown?

Leeds Rhinos

After last season's fast finish and Grand Final appearance, Leeds are certain to be in the running. They've lost a few in the out-of-season turnover of players. Retiring former captain Matt Prior and livewire Brad Dwyer are on a leavers list that also includes Zak Hardaker, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, and Jack Broadbent.

But they've strengthened with a few players that coach Rohan Smith knows well. Smith coached new signing Nene Macdonald at the Norths Devils. And the outside back comes in after a thrilling 22 tries in 22 appearances for Leigh in the Championship last year.

Sam Lisone, a pupil of Smith in the New Zealand Warriors Under-20s, is a capture from Gold Coast. Exciting full-back Luke Hooley - Smith coached him at Bradford - steps up from Batley. There's plenty of experience in that squad, and some exciting young players coming through. They could be back amongst the silverware in 2023.

Star signing: Nene McDonald

Wigan Warriors

Wigan have lost some real stalwarts with the retirement of Tommy Leuluai, and John Bateman's return to the NRL. But they've strengthened in an area in which they lacked depth with the signings of two quality centres in Toby King and Jake Wardle.

Challenge Cup winners last year, the Warriors should be there or thereabouts again this season. The fact that they've managed to retain Bevan French, when last year he looked certain to be heading back to Australia, is a massive boost. He and Jai Field remain X-factor.

Coach Matty Peet will be hoping to build on his mostly phenomenal first year in charge. Lee Briers' departure from behind the scenes, to take up a new role in Brisbane, could impact their attacking vibrancy. But they will still be challenging.

Star signing: Jake Wardle

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons have started every recent season with a chance of going all the way. Their journey under Steve McNamara has been pretty impressive. Challenge Cup winners in 2018, League Leaders' Shield winners in 2021 and Grand Final runners-up in the same year. But they've leaked a fair bit of talent in the off-season.

The super-talented youngster Joe Chan has gone to Melbourne. And several other influential players have left. Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson and Josh Drinkwater have moved to Warrington; Samisoni Langi is now at Wakefield and Dean Whare, Benjamin Jullien and Dylan Napa have all either moved into the French domestic leagues or been released.

The Dragons clearly didn't want to retain all those players, but that's fair cluster of personnel that has been cleared out.

They have made a couple of eye-catching signings though. Siosiua Taukeiaho, who McNamara worked with at Sydney Roosters, gives them leadership and quality experience up the middle. Tom Johnstone - if he stays clear of injury - is a thrill machine out wide. They've a chance again in 2023.

Star signing: Siosiua Taukeiaho

Warrington Wolves

Sam Kasiano has joined Warrington from Catalans Dragons and will bring both bulk and experience to the Wolves pack

Warrington coach Daryl Powell knows the pressure is on right from the off. Last year's disastrous form and flirtation with relegation will not be tolerated again.

But, and forgive me Warrington fans, this could be their year.

They've signed some real bruising bulk with plenty of experience down the middle. Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Josh McGuire and Paul Vaughan give them a collective brawn that they lacked last year. Although the seven-game ban for McGuire will be a huge blow, given the Wolves' need to hit the ground running. Long term though, and behind a pack that should provide more domination, they have a sparkling array of backs.

We saw how good George Williams really is when his forwards are going forward in England's World Cup campaign. Josh Drinkwater can complement Williams, providing a steady rudder. Matt Dufty will be a real sparkler given the right opportunities. And there is plenty more pace in the backline.

They have to fire, otherwise they'll be looking for another coach and potentially another rebuild. But I think there's every reason for Wolves fans to get excited.

Star signing: Paul Vaughan

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield are my favourites to push St Helens the hardest in 2023. After an awkward first year, coach Ian Watson is turning them into real contenders. They were unlucky not to win the Challenge Cup last year, but silverware can't be far away.

They'll be disappointed to have lost Ricky Leutele and Danny Levi in the winter, but former St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama and the returning Jake Connor are two peachy signings.

The Giants boast a bunch of real bright sparks in their squad now - Connor, Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages and Will Pryce. Coach Watson promises we will see matches with all four of them on the field at the same time. What a prospect that is.

Oli Russell's career is on an upward trajectory. Harry Rushton, the ex-Wigan youngster returning from a spell at Canberra, could be a revelation.

And the stalwarts like Chris Hill, Luke Yates and Chris McQueen go again. For me, Huddersfield look to have real depth in quality. And that is crucial when injuries inevitably begin to bite. Keep an eye out for the Giants, they could be going places.

Star signing: Jake Connor

Versatile back Jake Connor is returning to Huddersfield Giants after six seasons with Hull FC

What about the rest?

It's all just a guessing game at the moment. And others could feature too.

Hull FC will be a different proposition under Tony Smith and have a new look, especially in the halves.

Salford were brilliant to watch last year and have put star man Brodie Croft under the lock and key of an eight-year contract. A lack of the usual major transfer turmoil will help them go again.

There are lots of promising noises at Hull KR with the direction the club is going off the field. If new coach Willie Peters finds the right formula on the pitch, then who knows.

Castleford, you know, will be in the mix somewhere. Keep clear of injuries and hit form at the right time and they are in with a shout.

Newly promoted Leigh have put together a squad that looks like they aren't just interested in survival, they want a crack at the play-offs.

And whilst Wakefield will be many pundits' favourites for relegation, they've surprised us before with top-three finishes. Maybe they can pull off a miracle again.

It's a brilliant time of the year, when everyone has a chance to dream of success. But only one club will be lifting that trophy at Old Trafford on 14 October.

And they will have to be something special to deny St Helens a fifth straight celebration.