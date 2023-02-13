Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Ormondroyd (right) scored four Super League tries for Salford in 2022

Jack Ormondroyd has signed a new contract with Salford that will keep him with the Red Devils until 2025.

Ormondroyd, 31, joined Salford in 2020 from Featherstone and scored four tries last season as the Red Devils finished in sixth place in Super League.

"I'm really happy to be staying at Salford for another couple of years," Ormondroyd told the club's website. "We've got a great set of lads."

The prop forward also played in Super League for Leeds in 2017 and 2018.

"It's fantastic news that Jack is staying with the club," said Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley. "He typifies the qualities and core values of the group."

Ormondroyd, the son of former footballer Ian Ormondroyd, has also played in Australia for Thirlmere Roosters.