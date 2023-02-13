Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cameron Brown has played in his native Australia before joining Cornwall ahead of the new season

League One club Cornwall have signed Australian half-back Cameron Brown for the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old has played for Burleigh Bears, who play in the Queensland Cup on Australia's Gold Coast.

Brown, who has dual British and Australian citizenship, said he was "excited" to make the move to England.

"We are thrilled to sign a player of Cameron's undoubted talent and potential," said Cornwall general manager John Beach.

"It is great to finally get the deal over the line too as we first identified him as a player we were interested in over a year ago."