Leigh booked their place back in Super League by beating Batley Bulldogs in last season's Championship play-off final

Leigh are back in Super League, with a new name and revamped squad, but can they finally crack the top flight and remain in the division?

Gone is the Centurions moniker, as the club adopts the title of the Leopards, having had a rebrand in October.

Having graced Super League three times before, the club dropped back down to the second tier on each occasion.

Can they break the curse and establish their place among the best?

Hellos and goodbyes at the LSV

England international back Zak Hardaker is one of 11 new signings made by Leigh Leopards before the 2023 season

Leigh's three appearances in Super League in the past - in 2005, 2017 and 2021 - all resulted in relegation after one season in the top division.

Their preparations for 2023 began soon after the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

On the same day the club changed its branding, they also signed a whopping 10 players, including Leeds Rhinos duo Zak Hardaker and Tom Briscoe.

For boss Adrian Lam, who led an immediate return to Super League after leaving Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2021 season, it was a bittersweet feeling to see most of his promotion-winning squad depart.

"2022 was an amazing season for us in the Championship and probably my most enjoyable as coach. We worked really hard to get through that," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The reality is, out of that group we've had to let go about 15 players sadly and there's always emotion caught up with that because they're all great men.

"As a group, [owner] Derek Beaumont, [operations manager] Neil Jukes, [head of rugby] Chris Chester and myself have worked really hard and done a really good job in getting the squad to where it's at."

Can the Leopards knock spots off Super League rivals?

Spot the difference? Leigh Leopards fans have certainly taken to the new branding during pre-season

To cap off their Super League return and as they unveil their new name and branding, indie pop band Scouting for Girls will play at half-time during their season opener against Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Despite their polarising shirt redesign - which sees a leopard emblazoned on their chests - Lam is a fan of their new branding and says the town is already well behind it.

"We've had a name change and logo change and the town is buzzing with it, everyone's wearing leopard print now to the games," he continued.

"To be honest, I absolutely love it. I think it's been the greatest thing for the club and I think moving forward, the fans will get out and support us on round one.

"There's entertainment lined up for that game and it'll just be a reminder that we're back in Super League where we deserve to be."

Building for the future, not just 2023

Leigh's most recent appearance in rugby league's top flight came about when they were awarded a place in the league following the withdrawal of Toronto Wolfpack.

Their inclusion amongst the country's elite did not last long, however, with the club winning just two out of 22 games to be relegated back to the Championship.

It was a similar story to the two previous times they played in Super League, so what makes 2023 different?

"This isn't about a 12-month process for us, it's about a three-to-five-year plan about where we want to be. The last three times Leigh have been promoted to Super League, they've been automatically relegated and I understand how that can happen," Lam added.

"Having said that, I feel we've got a strong enough squad to compete and to do well on a week-to-week basis and it'll come down to the 80 minutes every week.

"We've recruited some really experienced players. Over the next three to five years we'll add to that and you'll see how the team changes and grows with the bigger picture in mind."