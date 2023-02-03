Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nick Slaney only took up rugby league 18 months ago

Cornwall RLFC have signed Royal Air Force back Nick Slaney for the 2023 League One season.

The 29-year-old from Plymouth, who can play at full-back or on the wing, was part of the RAF side that beat the British Army in October.

He had played rugby union until first trying the 13-man game 18 months ago.

"Once I started, I think the phrase is like a duck taking to water. I really enjoy playing and now I have been really bitten by the bug," he said.

"Playing in League One will be a step up from inter-services games and I know that, but I am relishing the challenge as there is a huge amount of potential for Cornwall to succeed.

"Cornwall is a hot-bed for rugby and there are certainly players out there like me who are more suited to league but play union."