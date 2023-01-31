Fouad Yaha: Catalans Dragons winger out for around five months after shoulder operation
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
France international winger Fouad Yaha faces an absence of around five months for Catalans Dragons after undergoing shoulder surgery.
The 26-year-old scored 24 tries in 25 games for Steve McNamara's side last season, becoming the Dragons' all-time leading try scorer in the process.
He dislocated his shoulder in training at the beginning of the month, and had surgery after seeing a specialist.
Yaha has scored 100 tries in 149 games for the Dragons since his 2015 debut.
Catalans signed Wakefield's Tom Johnstone to add to their winger options for 2023, and also have former Wigan wide man Tom Davies and French duo Arthur Romano and Mathieu Laguerre.