Catalans will hope Tom Johnstone (right) can retain fitness as Fouad Yaha (centre) is injured

France international winger Fouad Yaha faces an absence of around five months for Catalans Dragons after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 26-year-old scored 24 tries in 25 games for Steve McNamara's side last season, becoming the Dragons' all-time leading try scorer in the process.

He dislocated his shoulder in training at the beginning of the month, and had surgery after seeing a specialist.

Yaha has scored 100 tries in 149 games for the Dragons since his 2015 debut.

Catalans signed Wakefield's Tom Johnstone to add to their winger options for 2023, and also have former Wigan wide man Tom Davies and French duo Arthur Romano and Mathieu Laguerre.