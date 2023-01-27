Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Shaun Maloney won six of his 19 games in charge of Hibernian

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Shaun Maloney is set to return to the Championship club to replace the sacked Kolo Toure as manager.

Maloney was part of the Latics side that beat Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final.

The 40-year-old made 91 appearances in four years before leaving for Major League Soccer.

He had a spell in charge of Scottish Premiership club Hibernian but was sacked after four months in charge.

However, Wigan have been given a glowing reference from former Latics manager Roberto Martinez, who had former Scotland international Maloney in his backroom team with Belgium.

It is hoped the club will be active over the remainder of the transfer window as they attempt to haul themselves off the bottom of the Championship.

Toure was sacked on Thursday after failing to register a single victory in his nine games in charge.

Wigan have taken just nine points from their past league 18 games and are four points adrift of safety.