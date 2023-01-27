Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hampshire made five appearances for Castleford last season before his season was ended in March when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury

Wigan Warriors have re-signed half-back Ryan Hampshire on a one-year deal, with an option for a further two.

The 28-year-old is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered while playing for Castleford last season.

Hampshire played under Warriors head coach Matt Peet when he came through the club's academy.

He scored nine tries in 30 first-team games for Wigan before spells with Leigh, Wakefield and Cas.

"We believe Ryan is a talented player and we can bring even more out of him," Peet told the club website. external-link

"He will provide important backup options across half-backs, full-back and three-quarters and can drive competition for places.

"Ryan is recovering from a long-term ACL injury but our experienced medical team have performed stringent medicals to ensure that he is where he needs to be."