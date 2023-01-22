Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

David Oxley had a long-standing relationship with rugby league and the RFL

David Oxley CBE, the former chief executive, president and secretary of the Rugby Football League, has died at the age of 85.

Oxley steered rugby league's governing body from 1974 until 1992 when he made way at the retirement age of 55.

He served as president between 2013 and 2014, overseeing the 2013 World Cup competition during his tenure.

"David Oxley was a hugely significant off-field figure," RFL chair Simon Johnson said.

"It is a remarkable tribute to David's personality that despite holding the position of chief executive for a long period, and taking many tough and important decisions, he remained such a popular and respected man - and also an outstanding ambassador for rugby league in the corridors of power."