Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Ray moved to Cornwall in 2019 after joining the armed forces

Cornwall forward Jack Ray has signed a new contract to keep him at the League One club for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old, who missed seven games early in the season with a broken hand, impressed on his return in June.

The former Castleford academy player scored three tries last season.

"He gave us strength and go forward through the middle and some of the minutes he spent on the field last year were incredible," Cornwall general manager John Beach said.

"Jack was one of our real success stories last year and he was another player that due to circumstances, would have possibly been lost to club rugby league if it wasn't for Cornwall RLFC."