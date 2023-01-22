Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ava Seumanufagai has played for Wests Tigers and Cronulla in the NRL

Leigh Leopards have signed former Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai for the 2023 Super League campaign.

The 31-year-old New Zealander has experience in the NRL and is expected to join up with his new team-mates later this week.

Seumanufagai won the Challenge Cup with Leeds in 2020 before returning home because of the Covid pandemic.

"I'm really excited to be given the opportunity to join Leigh and get back into Super League," said Seumanufagai.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the boys and a big 2023. See you soon."

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester added: "Ava is a great addition to an already strong group.

"By recruiting a player of this quality in a key position we have used that vacant quota spot wisely."

Leigh start their Super League campaign following promotion last season with a home game against Salford Red Devils on Friday, 17 February.