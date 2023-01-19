Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Amy Hardcastle has won 24 caps for England

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle.

The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021.

"It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. external-link

"I have spoken to a lot of the girls when I have been in England training and they all have positive things to say about Leeds."

Centre Hardcastle also won the treble with Bradford in 2017 and joins a Rhinos side who are the reigning Women's Super League champions.