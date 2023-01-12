England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner and Leeds Rhinos veteran James Simpson has retired after 10 years in the sport.

Simpson took up the game after he lost both legs when a explosive device detonated while he was on patrol in Afghanistan with the British Army.

He led Leeds to Super League and Challenge Cup success, and was part of England's 2021 World Cup-winning side.

"I thought now would be a good time for a new challenge," Simpson said.

"After waking up the next day after the World Cup final, I called my partner and I felt such a sense of fulfilment and I knew I'd made the right decision to end my playing career, and now it's time to move on to something else."

He will remain with Leeds' wheelchair side as a coach.

Simpson's injuries were severe enough for him to be medically discharged, having served as lance corporal in the 1st Battalion Yorkshire Regiment, and it took him years to be able to learn to walk properly again with prosthetics.

However, the boyhood Leeds fan was given an outlet to channel his love of rugby league with the wheelchair format, which he has seen take great strides through the exposure of television coverage and the World Cup success.

He played in seven Grand Finals, winning two titles, and captained the Rhinos to three Challenge Cups in addition to 31 caps for England, where he featured in two World Cups.

Although he did not feature in England's 2021 final win over France as an unused interchange, Simpson scored six tries in the tournament in his three appearances.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey as a player," Simpson added.

"I've been really lucky to be an ambassador for the World Cup and to have a voice in the game. Over the last 10 years I have seen the game grow so much, from playing in little sports halls to playing on the big stage in front of 5,000 people.

"I'm stepping away at a time where I've seen the game reach these heights and I'm proud to have played a part in that and hopefully I've had an impact as an ambassador.

"I've seen the Rhinos go from losing every game we've ever played to winning the treble. So it's been great being part of a team that's gone from rock bottom to being a challenger every year."

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "He has enjoyed many highlights as a captain with the Rhinos, leading them to success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Finals and ended his career on the world stage as part of the England squad who secured the World Cup.

"James has been a great ambassador for our club and the wheelchair game as a player and I am sure he will continue to influence the sport and enjoy more success as a coach."

England wheelchair general manager Martin Coyd OBE added: "James has set the standards for the England team and players a critical role in shaping who we are and what we stand for. He played a massive role in the World Cup success."