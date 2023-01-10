Aaron Jones-Bishop is the younger brother of former Leeds Rhinos winger Ben Jones-Bishop

Jamaica international Aaron Jones-Bishop has signed a new one-year contract with Cornwall.

The 32-year-old utility player, who featured at last year's World Cup, moved to the club from Hunslet in June.

Jones-Bishop became the first Cornwall player to win a cap when he came off the bench for Jamaica against Ireland at Headingley in Leeds.

"I loved my time in Cornwall last year and I have moved down for the start of the upcoming season," he said.

"We were the new team in the league last season but we must progress and 100 per cent there will be no backward steps in terms of our progression as a club," he told the club website.

"The players know what is expected of them and because we will be training and playing together as a group much earlier, there will be lots more cohesion.

Cornwall general manager John Beach said: "His signing last year was one of several that reinvigorated our campaign and made us much stronger and more competitive at League One level.

"Bish was brilliant to have around the place as he has an infectious personality and I know that his efforts on the pitch made him something of a fans favourite on match days at the Mem.

"We were all immensely proud to see him play for Jamaica at the World Cup and become Cornwall's first ever full international player.

"His experiences at the World Cup will be invaluable for our younger players in the squad who are just at the start of their rugby league journeys."