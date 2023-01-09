Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Jones is recognised for his long service to the game, good character and service in the community

Wales international Harry Jones has become the first wheelchair rugby league player to be awarded a testimonial.

Jones, 25, was one of the founding members of the North Wales Crusaders wheelchair side in 2013.

He made his international debut at the 2014 Four Nations.

Jones is now the third highest capped international in the world, having scored 192 points in 41 consecutives appearances for Wales.

"After retiring from the running game in early 2013 through injury, finding wheelchair rugby league was a lifeline I never realised that I needed," Jones said.

"When I signed for the Crusaders all those years ago, I could only have dreamt of the opportunities in the sport that I've had, the club have treated me well over the years and there's no place I'd rather be."

The dates and opponents of the testimonial match and touch rugby series will be announced following the release of the domestic fixtures.