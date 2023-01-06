Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e is the son of Samoa international Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e and played alongside his father whilst at Keighley Cougars in 2021

Hull KR full-back Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 19-year-old formerly played rugby union with Leicester Tigers' academy before crossing codes in 2021.

He went on to join Hull KR from Keighley Cougars later that year and has since made seven appearances.

"As a young player I try to soak up as much as I can from the experienced boys," he told the club website.

"This year, pre-season has been really challenging in a good way. I've learned more than I've ever learned in such a small amount of time.

"It's definitely stepped up from last year, the higher intensity has helped me and the boys a lot, not only skill wise but fitness wise too."