Bateman made 23 appearances in 2022, scoring four tries

John Bateman has left the Wigan Warriors to join Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL.

It will be the second row's second stint down under.

Bateman, 29, left Wigan for Canberra Raiders in 2019 before returning home in 2021 for personal reasons and signing a four-year deal at the DW Stadium.

He played in four of England's games at the recent Rugby League World Cup, including the semi-final loss to Samoa.

In a statement, external-link Wigan said that they had first heard "murmurings" that Bateman wanted to leave in July but after speaking to the player, his agent and the club in question, they made it clear that they wanted him to remain at Wigan.

They added that during the World Cup, Bateman informed them of his desire to go back to the NRL and asked to delay discussions until after the tournament, which they agreed to.

The statement went on: "On Wednesday, 14 December, John informed us of his decision that he wants to try the NRL one more time.

"It has been somewhat of a frustrating period but the club now accepts that it is in everyone's best interests that John is allowed a transfer from Wigan.

"As always in these situations, we have acted with the best interests of the club at heart and we will continue to act in that manner. The club received a significant transfer fee for John. We thank John for his service over his two stints and we wish him well."

Wigan say there will be no immediate replacement for Bateman but they will monitor the situation.