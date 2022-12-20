Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Gale played in England's 2017 World Cup campaign, culminating in defeat by Australia in the final

Former England half-back Luke Gale has joined Championship club Keighley Cougars for 2023 after leaving Hull FC at the end of last season.

The 2017 Man of Steel, 34, was a World Cup finalist and Grand Finalist with Castleford that same season, and also won the Challenge Cup at Leeds in 2020.

Gale has played 345 career games for six clubs, having made his first-grade debut at Doncaster in 2007.

"I feel that this will be a great fit for me," Gale told the club website. external-link

"I want to come here to Keighley and help these lads compete within the Championship and with the squad we have got, we will definitely be pushing at the right end of the table."

Among his new team-mates at the Cougars are ex-Castleford colleagues Jake Webster and fellow winter signing Ben Crooks.