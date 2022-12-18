Referee James Child has announced his retirement from the RFL list

Referee James Child has announced his retirement from the RFL match officials list.

The 39-year-old is stepping down to concentrate on his career as a chartered surveyor, after officiating in 333 Super League games.

Child has been involved in four Rugby League World Cups, including the tournament in autumn this year.

He also took charge of the 2017 Super League Grand Final and the 2022 Challenge Cup final.

He has also been a touch judge in five Challenge Cup finals, eight Grand Finals, seven World Club Challenges and two World Cup finals, and broke new ground for rugby league by appearing in the BBC's LGBT Sport Podcast.

Child explained his decision to step down, telling the Rugby Football League's website: external-link "I've been refereeing since I was 11 so this was a tough decision to make, but it's the right time for a variety of reasons.

"I have always combined my role as a match official with my profession as a chartered surveyor, and after 17 years with Leeds City Council I'm joining the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment company, CBRE, as an associate director in their development advisory team - based in the Leeds office, but working across the north of England.

"I'm not sure at this stage whether I'll be staying involved in rugby league in an active capacity but I will remain a passionate supporter of the sport I have always loved, and will always bang the drum.

"I've had so many wonderful experiences and memories throughout my years in the sport. To be appointed for a major match is an honour and a responsibility - and to be in the middle for the Challenge Cup final this summer was a special moment, as the competition has so much history and I've been watching it all my life."

Steve Ganson, the RFL's head of match officials, said: "James has been offered an exciting role outside the sport and we wish him well. James has been a senior member of our group and I was delighted to appoint him to referee both the Challenge Cup final in 2022 and the Grand Final in 2017. He leaves with our thanks and best wishes."