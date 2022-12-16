Close menu

Sam Gilder: Cornwall hooker signs new contract for 2023 season

Rugby League

Sam Gilder
Sam Gilder was the third player to sign for Cornwall after the club was formed last year

Cornwall hooker Sam Gilder has signed a new contract committing him to the League One side for the 2023 season.

The Cornish-born 23-year-old was a regular in the side until suffering a serious concussion in the 68-0 loss at Keighley Cougars in July.

But having seen a head injury consultant, Gilder has been given the all-clear to resume his rugby career.

"It is an amazing feeling to be coming back for a second season," Gilder told the club website.

"It was a big step up from the standard of rugby that I had played before, but along with support from the coaching staff and senior players, they pushed me to be a better rugby league player.

"I know there were a few setbacks on the injury front and it wasn't the best of feelings to be carted off the pitch at Keighley not really knowing where I was. But I have worked to the recovery plan that the doctor and physios set and now I'm fit and raring to go."

