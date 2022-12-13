Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Drinkwater had two spells with Catalans Dragons - in 2018 then again between 2020 and 2022

Warrington Wolves half-back Josh Drinkwater says he is disappointed with how his second spell with Catalans Dragons ended.

The 30-year-old has joined the Wire on a deal which runs until 2024 after his exit from the French side.

The Australian won the Challenge Cup with Les Dracs and also reached the Super League Grand Final with the club.

"I got dropped and didn't play the [play-off elimination] semi-final," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"The coach decided I wouldn't be there any more and I'd move on. It's a bit disappointing with the way it happened and the timing of it.

"But I do understand rugby league is a business and they made a business decision to move me on."

In joining Warrington, Drinkwater linked up with former Catalans team-mates Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano for the 2023 season.

The Australian is also looking forward to forming a partnership with the talismanic England international George Williams as the Wire look to bounce back after a 2022 campaign when they finished in 11th place.

"George is at his best when he's running the footy. The way we'll play is that I'll take control of the team and free George up to float around both sides of the field and not pigeonhole him in anything. He can just play what he sees.

"We saw when he played for England in the World Cup, when he ran the footy, that's when he's at his best.

"I'm really looking forward to playing alongside him. He's a really dangerous player, and strong runner of the ball, and that's what I'll encourage him to do."