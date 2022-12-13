Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mikolaj Oledzki played through the pain barrier in Leeds' run to the Grand Final

England prop Mikolaj Oledzki and new signing Luke Hooley will miss the start of the season for Leeds Rhinos after having shoulder and ankle operations respectively.

Both players are expected to be out for 12-14 weeks in their recovery.

Oledzki, 24, played in September's Grand Final loss to St Helens and then the World Cup, having nursed the issue through the latter part of the season.

Full-back Hooley, also 24, was signed after impressing at Batley in 2022.

Having helped the Bulldogs to the Championship play-off final in 2022, he joined the Rhinos this off-season but damaged his ankle in an innocuous training ground accident.

The former Bradford and Wakefield junior has 42 tries and 58 goals in 97 games in total, while Oledzki has 13 tries in 144 appearances.

"Understandably, Mik was keen to push himself for England selection for a home World Cup and that was his reward for an outstanding season with the Rhinos," head coach Rohan Smith told the club website.

"Unfortunately, his time away has worsened the injury and he has immediately gone to have the operation."

"Luke rolled his ankle in training which didn't look serious at the time however the scans have revealed an issue."