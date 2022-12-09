Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Coby Nichol made three appearances for Cornwall on dual-registration last season

Cornwall have signed former England youth player Coby Nichol from Bradford Bulls for the 2023 League One season.

The 19-year-old back joins after coming through the academy ranks at Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

He played three times for Cornwall last season as part of a dual-registration deal with his parent club.

"When I played for the club last year, all the players and the staff made me feel good and feel welcome. That was a big factor in signing," he said.

"League One gives players like me the opportunity to play some tough rugby against men who have played the game for a long time.

"I have always wanted to test myself in this environment and after getting a taste of it playing for Cornwall a couple of times last year.

"I want that test week in and week out," Nichol told the club website.

He is the second player to move to the Penryn-based club this week following hooker Louis Singleton.

"Once we knew he was available we were determined to bring him to Cornwall and now that move has come to fruition," said general manager John Beach.

"We are excited to see what he can bring to the team next season as we look to build on the foundations that were laid during our first professional season."