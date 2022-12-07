Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh McGuire can play back-row and prop, adding to Daryl Powell's pack options at Warrington

Warrington signing Josh McGuire believes he still has plenty to offer following his move from the Australian National Rugby League to Super League.

The back-rower, now 32, has played for Australia, Samoa and Queensland at representative level.

McGuire also played 259 NRL games for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra.

"I didn't want to come over here too late in my career and make up numbers," McGuire told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I wanted to be in the physical shape to provide a service to the club and the fans and play to a good level, and coming in here I feel really fit.

"I love rugby league and I've always wanted to play and experience the opportunity."

As a self-confessed rugby league fan McGuire watched plenty of Super League before his impending move to the Wire, and kept in touch with chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick during the tough 2022 campaign.

He turned down the chance to remain in Australia to make the trip to the northern hemisphere, with the opportunity of a new life experience for him, his partner and children.

"I had opportunities, I could have gone back home to Queensland or stayed with the Dragons," McGuire added.

"I was at the age where I had to make a decision. If I hadn't have done this, this year, I probably wouldn't [ever] have done it.

"It was a good time for me, I have three children - eight, six and two. I didn't want to leave it too late that my eldest would be starting high school."