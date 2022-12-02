Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Samoa international and World Cup finalist Tim Lafai has signed a three-year deal to stay at Super League side Salford Red Devils until 2025.

The 31-year-old made six tries, 14 assists and 49 offloads for the Red Devils in 2022, and followed that with six tries in five Tests for Samoa.

Lafai, who played for the Bulldogs and the Dragons in the NRL, was recalled for the World Cup after injuries.

He went on to score two tries in the semi-final win over England.

His five matches at the tournament, which included the final against champions Australia, were his first appearances for the nation since 2019, having helped Salford to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in the Super League play-offs.