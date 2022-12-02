Jack Broadbent finds himself among familiar faces at Cas, such as former Leeds team-mates Muizz Mustapha and Alex Sutcliffe

Castleford have signed utility back Jack Broadbent on a two-year contract, following the expiry of his deal at Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos.

The 22-year-old has been training with the Tigers during pre-season and offers versatility to Cas coach Lee Radford.

Broadbent has scored 22 tries in 48 games, including nine in 22 Rhinos appearances, in addition to spells at Featherstone and hometown club Batley.

"I feel like I've fitted in really well," Broadbent told the club website. external-link

"You can definitely feel that it's a close-knit team and hopefully we can do that on the field and take that into the season and into our rugby."

Having joined the Rhinos academy from Batley Boys, the outside back found himself surplus to requirements at Leeds and spent the majority of last season on loan to Featherstone.

He scored 10 tries in 15 matches for Rovers, who reached the Championship play-offs before losing to Batley, and was then involved with England Knights for games against France B and Scotland in October.

"Jack is at the right age and right stage of his career to join us here at Cas," Radford said.

"This is an opportunity for him to springboard personally and hopefully we are going to reap the rewards of that. What he has been doing has been noticed and we are aiming to take that next step with him."