Nene Macdonald helped Papua New Guinea to the quarter-finals of this autumn's World Cup

Super League runners-up Leeds Rhinos have signed Nene Macdonald from Leigh Leopards on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old started all four games for Papua New Guinea at the recent Rugby League World Cup - the third tournament he has played in.

Macdonald will be reunited with Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith, who coached him at Norths Devils in Australia.

The versatile centre said: external-link "I am very excited and I can't wait to join up with the Rhinos."

Macdonald helped the Leopards to promotion from the Championship into Super League last season, scoring 27 tries in as many appearances.

Smith said, "He is a big, physical player who can play either at centre or on the wing. He can break tackles and offload the ball to keep the team on the front foot.

"I think his best years are ahead of him and I am looking forward to seeing him develop even further at the Rhinos."

Macdonald made nearly 100 NRL appearances during spells with Sydney, Gold Coast, St George Illawarra, North Queensland and Cronulla, but added: "This is why you play the game, for the chance to be at the top level. I am excited to play in front of big crowds because you don't get that sort of passion over in Australia."

Macdonald will team up with compatriot Rhyse Martin, who also helped the Kumuls reach the last eight at the World Cup.