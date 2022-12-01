Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR have appointed businessman Paul Sewell as chairman of a new board structure to work alongside owner Neil Hudgell and chief executive Paul Lakin.

Sewell, who owns the company which sponsors the Robins' Craven Park home, is the first appointment to the board.

The identities of the other board members alongside majority shareholder Hudgell, Sewell and Lakin will be revealed over coming weeks.

"Paul is known to the city and region," Lakin told BBC Radio Humberside.

"This is something myself and Neil have done in tandem, handpicking individuals we wanted to talk to.

"While Paul is known, we've got one or two individuals coming on board over the next couple of weeks who aren't.

"They're coming on board for genuinely the right reasons, to take it forward, and can see our vision on and off the field."

Listen: Paul Lakin on Hull KR appointments and future strategy

Aims for the board include the chance to upgrade their Craven Park home which was bought this year, and be part of IMG's new push to reinvigorate the Super League.

Sewell's role will be the figurehead of a group geared toward wider strategy.

"He's the chairman of the board which will be the engine room of driving the club forward," Lakin continued.

"The board will not be involved in first-team matters in any way at all, that will be down to head coach Willie Peters, his coaching staff and myself.

"This board will be here to look to take the club forward on and off the field, in terms of taking it to the next level.

"In terms of how we attract investment to develop the ground. How we can take our culture to the next level off the field and invest in people.

These are people who have run highly successful businesses and to have them on board and to guide and steer will be fantastic."