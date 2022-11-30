Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Renouf Atoni has played NRL for the Bulldogs but failed to make a Roosters appearance in 2022

Wakefield Trinity have signed prop Renouf Atoni from NRL side Sydney Roosters on an initial one-year deal.

Trinity also have the option of retaining the New Zealand-born front-rower for a further year.

Atoni, 27, has played for Canterbury Bulldogs with three tries in 43 NRL games, as well as for Roosters' partner club North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup.

"The chance to come over and prove myself in the English game is one I'm really looking forward to," Atoni said.

"My first goal and focus right now is to rip into training straight away with the boys. I've obviously missed the first few weeks of pre-season, so when I come over that's the first thing I'm wanting to do."

Head coach Mark Applegarth added: "He will add some real size and punch to our pack and we feel he will complement our squad really well."